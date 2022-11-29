Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 926 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.03. The company has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $832.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

