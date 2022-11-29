Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,804 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,549. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

