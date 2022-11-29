Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

MS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 141,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,599. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

