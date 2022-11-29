Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $331.68. 28,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,911. The company has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.72. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

