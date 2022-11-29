Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $351.47. 14,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.77 and its 200-day moving average is $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

