Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,955,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $251.68. 20,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

