Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Genpact by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 49.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Activity

Genpact Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.