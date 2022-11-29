Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

