Serum Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Serum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07058384 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00495021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.22 or 0.30109540 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

