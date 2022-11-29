Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDLV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 61,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,210. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

