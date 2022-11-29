Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

