Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $903,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,549 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

