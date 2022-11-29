Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,648. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.