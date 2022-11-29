Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after buying an additional 2,009,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after buying an additional 207,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,240,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

