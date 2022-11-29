Shentu (CTK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $67.93 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07063529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00498943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.30348054 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,301,652 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.