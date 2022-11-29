Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 955.9% in November

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 955.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 1,869,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.