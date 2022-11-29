Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 955.9% in November

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 955.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 1,869,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.77.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
