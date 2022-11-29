Short Interest in 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Grows By 400.0%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FISB stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.65.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

