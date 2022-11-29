Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 360.4%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.