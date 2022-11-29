Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Decreases By 46.4%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

