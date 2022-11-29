Short Interest in American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Declines By 88.4%

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

HIPH remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 535,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,389. American Premium Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About American Premium Mining

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

