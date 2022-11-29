Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Grows By 83.6%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the October 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $850,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

About Arcadia Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,194. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also

