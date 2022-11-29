Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 82.5%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

ARRJF remained flat at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

