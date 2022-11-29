Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Drops By 66.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

AVLNF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 126,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

