Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Drops By 66.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.6 %
AVLNF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 126,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
