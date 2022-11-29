Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 194.7%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
