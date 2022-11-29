Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 194.7%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

