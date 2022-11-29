Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Grows By 232.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,361. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.0281 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

