Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Drops By 47.0%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 1,109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.4 days.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

BSFFF stock remained flat at $26.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €47.00 ($48.45) to €41.50 ($42.78) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.