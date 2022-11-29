Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 181.8%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. 12,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

