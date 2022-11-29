Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 78.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.1 %

MTBCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

