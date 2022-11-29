Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Increases By 228.9%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Celestica by 154.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 69.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Celestica by 239.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

