Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Drops By 86.7%

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Check-Cap Trading Up 21.2 %

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

