Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 90.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.