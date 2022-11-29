Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 90.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

