Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 423.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Danakali Trading Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS:SBMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,042. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

