Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 423.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SBMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,042. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
