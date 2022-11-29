Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Rises By 88.6%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

