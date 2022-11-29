Short Interest in E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Increases By 696.2%

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 696.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
E-Qure Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EQUR opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. E-Qure has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About E-Qure
