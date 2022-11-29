Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Declines By 92.3%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO Stock Performance

EVIO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

