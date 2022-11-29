Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Grows By 333.3%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

