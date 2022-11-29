Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 111.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.4 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fletcher Building in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Featured Articles

