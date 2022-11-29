Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declines By 40.5%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,874. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.