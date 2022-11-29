Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declines By 40.5%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance
Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,874. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
