Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Rises By 166.7%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galenfeha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Galenfeha has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Galenfeha Company Profile
