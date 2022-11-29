Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Rises By 108.5%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GMPUF stock remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $3.78.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Gestamp Automoción from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €5.50 ($5.67) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

