Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Rises By 427.4%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 427.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,763,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,613. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.