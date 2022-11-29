Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Drops By 88.1%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the October 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Helios Towers has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also

