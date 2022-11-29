Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Drops By 93.7%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IMCC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 36,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 244,586 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

