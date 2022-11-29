Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Drops By 93.7%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
IM Cannabis Stock Down 9.0 %
IMCC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 36,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.