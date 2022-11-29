Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 194.2%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 194.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROYMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.66) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Trading Down 1.8 %

ROYMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.