Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Grows By 219.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 1,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

