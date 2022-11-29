Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Expands By 295.0%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.76) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,460. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

