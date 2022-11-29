Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Drops By 75.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KZIA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
