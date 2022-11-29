Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Drops By 97.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTRA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($2.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

