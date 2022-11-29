Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Rises By 96.8%

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGTO. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

