Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Grows By 252.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the October 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,322. Maiden has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maiden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

