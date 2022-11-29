Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Grows By 252.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the October 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,322. Maiden has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
